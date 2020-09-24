Letter to the Editor, Sept. 25, 2020: Return of tourists means damage will be on display

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Return of tourists means

damage will be on display

Editor, Times Dispatch:

As a former Richmonder, I read with interest and enthusiasm Jack Berry's "Tourism's comeback" column in the Sept. 20 Commentary section of the RTD. Richmond provides many attractions and venues to prospective tourists.

But, please, if the tourist bus drives along Monument Avenue, have the tourists briefly cover their eyes with their face masks. If they don't, what they'll see is a disgrace — one that does not reflect civic leadership, law enforcement or the pride in that part of the city.

Hopefully, somewhere in the Richmond Region Tourism strategic plan lies a strategy to help clean up the mess that the protesters left.

Scott Duprey.