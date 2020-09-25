Letter to the Editor, Sept. 26, 2020: Clocks tell time, mark family history

Clocks tell time,
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I thoroughly enjoyed the recent Letter to the Editor by Jack Strafford, who reflected on his antique clock and the pleasure he enjoys from living with such a mechanical marvel. I have a similar clock, along with many others, each of which adds its own special quality and voice to life in our home. Many years ago, I learned how to work on clocks, and after I retired, I began repairing clocks for others.
As I go into homes where old clocks reside, I often hear the owners describe how much they miss the "heartbeat" of their old friend and how much the sound of an antique clock adds to their lives. Many people's relationship with their clocks transcends the mere ability to tell time. Some clocks have shared the lives of many ancestors within a family and are reminders of the past. Many clocks contain signatures of the repairmen who have kept them running over the years or the signatures of generations long gone who once owned them.
I have seen clocks that suffered wounds during the Civil War and clocks that have stood in the same house and place for the past 270 years. They speak to a history that is personal and, at times, reverent to the owners. I have seen tears in the eyes of clock owners while recalling events that involved their clocks. And I have enjoyed the pleasure of being able to return a repaired clock to an owner and being thanked profusely for the gift of my talent and commitment.
Piet Hein, a Danish polymath, once wrote a poem about clocks titled "Out of Time": "My old clock used to tell the time and subdivide diurnity; But now it's lost both hands and chime and only tells eternity."
Arthur Ritter.
Midlothian.