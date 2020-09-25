Letter to the Editor, Sept. 26, 2020: Enjoy the outdoors on Hunting and Fishing Day

Enjoy the outdoors on

Hunting and Fishing Day

America’s hunters and anglers are our nation’s original conservationists. Sept. 26 is the 48th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) to recognize and celebrate the historical and ongoing contributions of the Old Dominion’s sportsmen and sportswomen. As co-chairs of the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and members of the 49-state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses, we are proud to celebrate these time-honored traditions and encourage all Virginians to use NHFD to take advantage of the inherently socially distant activities of hunting and fishing available to us.

Hunting and angling provide Virginians an opportunity to explore the natural world around them while taking advantage of the many well-documented physical and mental health benefits associated with spending time outdoors. Through hunting and angling, one can appreciate the importance of conservation. This is why sportsmen and sportswomen dedicate much of their time and resources to improve conditions for fish and wildlife, which has ripple effects throughout the ecosystem and benefits all species and the people that enjoy them. Similarly, sportsmen and sportswomen are among the strongest supporters of legislation to increase public access opportunities for all Americans and provide additional funding for wildlife management.