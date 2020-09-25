Letter to the Editor, Sept. 26, 2020: Enjoy the outdoors on Hunting and Fishing Day

Enjoy the outdoors on
Hunting and Fishing Day
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
America’s hunters and anglers are our nation’s original conservationists. Sept. 26 is the 48th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) to recognize and celebrate the historical and ongoing contributions of the Old Dominion’s sportsmen and sportswomen. As co-chairs of the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and members of the 49-state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses, we are proud to celebrate these time-honored traditions and encourage all Virginians to use NHFD to take advantage of the inherently socially distant activities of hunting and fishing available to us.
Hunting and angling provide Virginians an opportunity to explore the natural world around them while taking advantage of the many well-documented physical and mental health benefits associated with spending time outdoors. Through hunting and angling, one can appreciate the importance of conservation. This is why sportsmen and sportswomen dedicate much of their time and resources to improve conditions for fish and wildlife, which has ripple effects throughout the ecosystem and benefits all species and the people that enjoy them. Similarly, sportsmen and sportswomen are among the strongest supporters of legislation to increase public access opportunities for all Americans and provide additional funding for wildlife management.
There is perhaps no better example of this than the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. This historic piece of legislation fully and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund and appropriates $9.5 billion to take neglected infrastructure projects off the back burner, including $3 billion to support hunting, fishing and recreational shooting activities on federally owned public lands and waters. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Congress and the support of sportsmen and sportswomen, the Great American Outdoors Act will ensure we are leaving our country in a better place for the next generation.
Del. James Edmunds,
R-Halifax.
Sen. Emmett Hanger,
R-Augusta.