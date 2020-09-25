Letter to the Editor, Sept. 26, 2020: Family with historic ties sees the nation reuniting

Family with historic ties
sees the nation reuniting
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My family has been in the New World since the 1600s. As a result, they have lived American history.
Edward Miles Riley fought in the American Revolution. Riley boys’ names included George Washington Riley, Thomas Jefferson Riley, Andrew Jackson Riley and Franklin Lafayette Riley. Franklin's fourth son bore his father's name. At 27, he joined the Confederate Army’s 16th Mississippi, Company B, fought, was captured at Petersburg and imprisoned in Point Lookout, Md.
Freed after the surrender at Appomattox Court House, Frank named a son after himself. This Franklin Lafayette Riley — my grandfather — earned a doctorate, taught history at the University of Mississippi (Old Miss) and was a founder of the Mississippi Historical Society. He eventually moved to Washington College (now Washington and Lee University), where he wrote "General Robert E. Lee After Appomattox." His textbook described slaves’ lives as “pleasing.” They had “two hours at midday … devoted to eating and rest” and “each head of a family had his henhouse.” Then, “The relation between the owner and the slaves was strictly patriarchal. Old Massa was not a tyrant, but the head of the family, of which [slaves] considered themselves members.”
My father, Edward Miles Riley (named after his patriot ancestor) — the youngest of Granddad's six sons — earned his doctorate in Colonial American history and was historian of the Yorktown Battlefield Park, Independence Hall and Colonial Williamsburg.
My history doctoral studies taught me that America is the only country ever to have commemorated those who sought to destroy it. Doing so has caused division and preserved racism nationwide.
Dad named his first son Edward Miles Riley, and my brother, Miles, named his son Edward Miles Riley. The name Franklin vanished from our family. As I watch Confederate symbols fall, I’m certain Dad would have been pleased to see our nation reuniting at long last.
Patricia Riley Dunlap.
Midlothian.