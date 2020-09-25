Letter to the Editor, Sept. 26, 2020: Family with historic ties sees the nation reuniting

Family with historic ties

sees the nation reuniting

Freed after the surrender at Appomattox Court House, Frank named a son after himself. This Franklin Lafayette Riley — my grandfather — earned a doctorate, taught history at the University of Mississippi (Old Miss) and was a founder of the Mississippi Historical Society. He eventually moved to Washington College (now Washington and Lee University), where he wrote "General Robert E. Lee After Appomattox." His textbook described slaves’ lives as “pleasing.” They had “two hours at midday … devoted to eating and rest” and “each head of a family had his henhouse.” Then, “The relation between the owner and the slaves was strictly patriarchal. Old Massa was not a tyrant, but the head of the family, of which [slaves] considered themselves members.”