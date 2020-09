Bar codes allow voters

to track mail-in ballots

I am a newcomer to Virginia and appreciate the mail-in ballot with a bar code for tracking. All voters who vote by mail need to be aware that they can track their ballot online by entering their name and address on the website to match it with the bar code. It’s a first for Virginia voters. I bypassed the mail and hand-delivered my mail-in vote to my county registrar. All votes count.