Letter to the Editor, Sept. 27, 2020: In-person voting gives reader peace of mind

In-person voting gives

reader peace of mind

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently requested a mail-in ballot for a relative. To my surprise, she received two ballots, just as correspondent David Maraghy described in his recent Letter to the Editor.

It was interesting to see that the mail-in ballot required a witness; it is stated on the ballot that without a witness’s signature, the vote would not count. Perhaps the voters are not the ones who need witnesses in order for the process to be secure.

Maraghy questioned what might happen if one were inclined to be duplicitous and vote twice, and whether and when such an action would be discovered. I wonder the same thing.

Another problem to consider is whether the mail-in ballots will be counted. In an article for RealClearPolitics published in April, Mark Hemingway wrote, “Between 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail-in ballots remain unaccounted for, according to data from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The missing ballots amount to nearly one in five of all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in states that do elections exclusively by mail.”

Missing ballots? Duplicate ballots?