Letter to the Editor, Sept. 27, 2020: Is Jackson's treason a quality VMI endorses?

Is Jackson's treason

a quality VMI endorses?

A better argument for keeping Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson's statue on the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) campus would point to Jackson's years of service to the school as a faculty member. Jackson, no doubt, drew on his U.S. military experience, primarily in the Mexican-American War. A recent contributor said Jackson's statue stands as an emblem of "honor, leadership and duty," among other fine qualities, but in choosing to join Confederate forces during the Civil War, Jackson became a traitor to the country he previously had served. Is this a quality the school wishes to endorse?