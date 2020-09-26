Letter to the Editor, Sept. 27, 2020: No sound reasoning behind push to fill court vacancy

No sound reasoning behind

push to fill court vacancy

With regard to a recent letter by Brian Glass, "Quick court nomination not without precedent," the correspondent began his letter by stating that “the Constitution doesn’t discuss presidential election years” when considering a Supreme Court justice. Then, the obvious question is why Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee for associate justice to the Supreme Court in 2016, was not even given a hearing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that any appointment by the sitting president would be null and void and the next justice should be chosen by the next president. What was his reasoning in this unprecedented action, if not that it was an election year?

Glass goes on to give several examples of Supreme Court nominees being confirmed, stating that in all these cases the president and the Senate were of the same party. Is his argument that we only can confirm a Supreme Court justice when the president and the Senate both are of the same party? I can give many counterexamples to this. Or is his argument that, in an election year, both the president and Senate must be of the same party in order for the nominee to get a hearing? This seems a strange argument that certainly is not in the Constitution.