Letter to the Editor, Sept. 27, 2020: Vehicle owner blames Democrats for new fee

Vehicle owner blames
Democrats for new fee
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I just renewed my vehicle registration as we all are required to do. Reviewing my transaction, I noticed a charge for a “Highway Use Fee.” What is this? I followed the link provided and came across this:
“The purpose of the highway use fee is to ensure a more fair contribution to the Commonwealth Transportation Fund from fuel-efficient and electric vehicles using highways in the Commonwealth.” Va. Code §§ 46.2-770, § 46.2-771, and § 46.2-772
So, because I responded to the call of those in the environmental lobby who urged us to purchase more fuel-efficient vehicles, I now am being charged more than people who continue to drive less-fuel-efficient vehicles — not drive them less, just continue to drive them.
Those who drive less environmentally responsible motor vehicles are not required to pay this fee. Who else is not required, you might ask? Good question. Any vehicle with a gross weight greater than 10,000 pounds, e.g., commercial trucking (the vehicles responsible for much of the wear and tear on our roads), and any vehicle that is owned by a governmental entity — yes, the government doesn’t have to pay this fee.
Who pays this additional fee? The middle- and lower-income earners in Virginia, that's who. These taxpayers are subsidizing commercial and governmental vehicles and those people who drive vehicles with poor gas mileage, perhaps like a Lexus (16 mpg) or Mercedes-Benz (up to 13 mpg). Who do you think can afford those vehicles? Probably not middle- and lower-income earners in Virginia. So now these workers in the lower- to middle-income brackets are subsidizing those in the upper-income bracket.
And whom do we have to thank for this? Democrats in the General Assembly and in the Executive Mansion.
Jeffery Dyer.
Midlothian.