Letter to the Editor, Sept. 27, 2020: Vehicle owner blames Democrats for new fee

Vehicle owner blames

Democrats for new fee

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just renewed my vehicle registration as we all are required to do. Reviewing my transaction, I noticed a charge for a “Highway Use Fee.” What is this? I followed the link provided and came across this:

“The purpose of the highway use fee is to ensure a more fair contribution to the Commonwealth Transportation Fund from fuel-efficient and electric vehicles using highways in the Commonwealth.” Va. Code §§ 46.2-770, § 46.2-771, and § 46.2-772

So, because I responded to the call of those in the environmental lobby who urged us to purchase more fuel-efficient vehicles, I now am being charged more than people who continue to drive less-fuel-efficient vehicles — not drive them less, just continue to drive them.

Those who drive less environmentally responsible motor vehicles are not required to pay this fee. Who else is not required, you might ask? Good question. Any vehicle with a gross weight greater than 10,000 pounds, e.g., commercial trucking (the vehicles responsible for much of the wear and tear on our roads), and any vehicle that is owned by a governmental entity — yes, the government doesn’t have to pay this fee.