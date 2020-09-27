Letter to the Editor, Sept. 28, 2020: Business support needed to lower carbon emissions

Business support needed

to lower carbon emissions

The Business Roundtable, a powerful national nonprofit organization composed of the leadership of major U.S. corporations, recently announced that it "supports a goal of reducing net U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% from 2005 levels by 2050." This industrial association stated that it favors carbon pricing as the mechanism for achieving this goal. If we are to effectively address climate change, we need support from all three major branches of the country: individuals, government and business. Individual support for climate solutions is growing, legislative bills such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act are under consideration in Congress, and there is growing business support as the corporate world sees the extreme risks of climate change evidenced right now in the West Coast wildfires and Gulf Coast floods. It is wonderful to see an association like the Business Roundtable endorse carbon pricing. Hopefully, its example will encourage many businesses to follow suit in proposing market solutions that would achieve deep cuts to carbon emissions.