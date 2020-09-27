Letter to the Editor, Sept. 28, 2020: Mail-in ballot rightful means of casting vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am 74 years old and have a chronic health condition. I plan to vote by mail in the presidential election. I have seen snarky memes on Facebook that say if I can go to Walmart, I can vote in person. But because of my risk for contracting COVID-19, I have not been to Walmart, the grocery store or a restaurant since March.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is trying to delegitimize my vote. He makes baseless claims that my vote is fraudulent. He is sowing doubt about the integrity of the election so he can exploit that should he lose. He is gaslighting Americans to not to believe the facts before their eyes. Gaslighting, an abusive technique commonly used by dictators and cult leaders, can be an effective way to maintain power.

But, before you believe Trump’s baseless claims, remember me. My vote, like hundreds of thousands of people like me who vote by mail during the pandemic, is legitimate even if the state doesn’t get around to counting it until a few days after the election.

Mary Anne Pugh.