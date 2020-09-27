Letter to the Editor, Sept. 28, 2020: Trump's deception cast doubt on U.S. resilience

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump's deception cast

doubt on U.S. resilience

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a doctor, I am deeply concerned by recent reports in Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” that President Donald Trump knowingly downplayed the seriousness of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This decision by Trump undoubtedly resulted in more Americans dying from COVID-19. These victims of Trump's deception were mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers, and they died alone in intensive care units, where my colleagues held their hands because family members could not visit them. While there are numerous instances where Trump has not been truthful to the American public, there is no instance so egregious.

Furthermore, his decision to lie to the public shows that Trump does not believe in the resilience of the American people. This is a nation that has withstood two world wars, sent a man to the moon and, 19 years ago, we came together as one country after a horrible act of terrorism. Trump's dishonesty has not allowed Americans to come together; instead, our country has been torn apart as political factions argue over the facts about COVID-19 in the face of an ineffectual federal response.