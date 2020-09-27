Letter to the Editor, Sept. 28, 2020: Trump's deception cast doubt on U.S. resilience

Trump's deception cast
doubt on U.S. resilience
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a doctor, I am deeply concerned by recent reports in Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” that President Donald Trump knowingly downplayed the seriousness of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This decision by Trump undoubtedly resulted in more Americans dying from COVID-19. These victims of Trump's deception were mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers, and they died alone in intensive care units, where my colleagues held their hands because family members could not visit them. While there are numerous instances where Trump has not been truthful to the American public, there is no instance so egregious.
Furthermore, his decision to lie to the public shows that Trump does not believe in the resilience of the American people. This is a nation that has withstood two world wars, sent a man to the moon and, 19 years ago, we came together as one country after a horrible act of terrorism. Trump's dishonesty has not allowed Americans to come together; instead, our country has been torn apart as political factions argue over the facts about COVID-19 in the face of an ineffectual federal response.
On Nov. 3, vote to support America and our brave essential workers — like delivery drivers, cashiers, doctors and firefighters — who have kept our country running through this pandemic. Vote for someone who will tell Americans the truth and will follow science that actually works: masks, social distancing, hand-washing. Vote to elect a proven leader in Joe Biden, who will get this virus under control and bring America back together.
Peter Jackson.
Richmond.