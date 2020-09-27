Letter to the Editor, Sept. 28, 2020: VCU suppresses history by removing names

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VCU suppresses history

by removing names

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In removing the names of its founders and patrons, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) might think it is changing, but in fact it only is continuing to suppress its history. It now is removing a different part because that part no longer is fashionable.

As citizens of a more enlightened age, Hunter Holmes McGuire, Simon Baruch, Lewis Ginter, Sally Tompkins and others would have recognized themselves as imperfect instruments of God’s will and, as such, capable of doing good that transcended their human limitations. To the extent their efforts reflected the prejudices of their age, we should recognize, as Joseph told his brothers in the Bible, that they might have intended it for evil but God intended it for good.

VCU should acknowledge that these people laid the foundation on which it builds any good it can do in the present day. Its current administrators should reflect that the measure they use will be measured to them.

As Jesus said to one of his disciples in a similar context, “Have I been with you so long and yet you do not know me, Philip?”

Robert L. Hodges.