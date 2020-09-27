Letter to the Editor, Sept. 28: Urge federal regulators to say 'no' to pipeline

Urge federal regulators

to say 'no' to pipeline

As recently reported by The Associated Press, the Trump administration is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to fast-track reviews of major fossil fuel projects. These include the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will have major environmental and community justice impacts on Virginia's irreplaceable natural resources. The Trump administration thus continues a pattern of using its power to loot America's common resources on behalf of special interests. The U.S. Department of the Interior would not provide The Associated Press with information on exactly what corners are being cut. However, it is clear that this opportunistic power grab has nothing to do with the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, the Mountain Valley Pipeline has brought out-of-state workers into Virginia with no regard for pandemic safety guidelines.