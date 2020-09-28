Letter to the Editor, Sept. 29, 2020: In politics, both sides engage in hypocrisy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In politics, both sides

engage in hypocrisy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines hypocrisy as "a feigning to be what one is not or to believe what one does not: behavior that contradicts what one claims to believe or feel."

Hypocrisy makes for good copy. It allows one to point out the deficiencies of an individual or group while acting as if it never happens to you or to your group.

Thirty years ago, I had a heated conversation about religion with my mother, who is a devout Catholic and a Democrat. I attempted to point out the hypocrisy of the Catholic religion. I never will forget my mother’s response: “We are all fallible. If all you seek is hypocrisy, that is all you will find.” My mother’s faith was much stronger than any petty hypocrisy I could throw. Score: Mom: 1, Me (Hypocrisy): 0.