Letter to the Editor, Sept. 29, 2020: In politics, both sides engage in hypocrisy

In politics, both sides
engage in hypocrisy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines hypocrisy as "a feigning to be what one is not or to believe what one does not: behavior that contradicts what one claims to believe or feel."
Hypocrisy makes for good copy. It allows one to point out the deficiencies of an individual or group while acting as if it never happens to you or to your group.
Thirty years ago, I had a heated conversation about religion with my mother, who is a devout Catholic and a Democrat. I attempted to point out the hypocrisy of the Catholic religion. I never will forget my mother’s response: “We are all fallible. If all you seek is hypocrisy, that is all you will find.” My mother’s faith was much stronger than any petty hypocrisy I could throw. Score: Mom: 1, Me (Hypocrisy): 0.
I mention this in light of the current events with President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. In her recent letter, "Rush to replace Ginsburg smacks of hypocrisy," correspondent Marcia Dickinson states the hypocrisy of both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “Such blatant hypocrisy on the part of both men — and those who cowardly follow them — would, in normal times, be unlikely.”
I’m not sure to what “normal times” Dickinson is referring. In the 30-plus years of my 59-year existence, I cannot recall any normal times. Like partisan politics, hypocrisy engulfs the topics of the day. Democrats use hypocrisy against Republicans and Republicans use hypocrisy against the Democrats. I can’t think of any public figure who has not been accused of hypocrisy.
Thank you, Mom, for your wisdom 30 years ago. Score: Mom: 2; Hypocrisy: 0.
Michael A. Carter.
Glen Allen.