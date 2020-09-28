Letter to the Editor, Sept. 29, 2020: Majority party in Senate wields power of the vote

Majority party in Senate
wields power of the vote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Marcia Dickinson is quite right in her recent letter, "Rush to replace Ginsburg smacks of hypocrisy." U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., engaged in hypocritical rhetoric in blocking the appointment of Merrick Garland while supporting that of Amy Coney Barrett. At the same time, her point is completely irrelevant. The appointment of Supreme Court justices is a political process and in politics, hypocrisy happens. Do not doubt for a second that if Hillary Clinton had made a late-term Supreme Court nomination, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would be pushing the nominee through a Democratic-controlled Senate.
Democrats are free to complain to their hearts’ content. All that matters is that Graham and McConnell are in the majority in the U.S. Senate. What we are seeing is the application of a principle defined by Founding Father Roger Sherman. He said, “When you are in the minority, talk; when you are in the majority, vote.”
Thomas J. Kunsitis.
Richmond.