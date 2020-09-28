Letter to the Editor, Sept. 29, 2020: Majority party in Senate wields power of the vote

Majority party in Senate

wields power of the vote

Correspondent Marcia Dickinson is quite right in her recent letter, "Rush to replace Ginsburg smacks of hypocrisy." U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., engaged in hypocritical rhetoric in blocking the appointment of Merrick Garland while supporting that of Amy Coney Barrett. At the same time, her point is completely irrelevant. The appointment of Supreme Court justices is a political process and in politics, hypocrisy happens. Do not doubt for a second that if Hillary Clinton had made a late-term Supreme Court nomination, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would be pushing the nominee through a Democratic-controlled Senate.