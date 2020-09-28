Letter to the Editor, Sept. 29, 2020: Should Kaine's proposal apply to officeholders?

Should Kaine's proposal
apply to officeholders?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read the recent letter “Kaine urges bipartisan work to expand health care,” that U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., wrote in reaction to the op-ed “Health care: The public option would be harmful to Virginians” by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott.
While I don’t know the details of Kaine’s Medicare-X Choice Act, I’ll take him at his word for now, but my simple question is this: If this is such a great plan, why doesn’t he include as a component of the bill that all members of U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will have Medicare-X as their sole medical plan? That might convince Kilgore and others that Kaine is sincere about his claims.
Duff Young.
Midlothian.