Letter to the Editor, Sept. 29, 2020: Waiting to fill court seat would give voice to voters

Waiting to fill court seat

would give voice to voters

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Rushing a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an affront to our system of government and the most egregious display of political hypocrisy any of us ever has witnessed, if we are honest with ourselves. The politicians rushing to confirm a new justice are the very same politicians who blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016 when that administration had more than eight months remaining in office. At this point, there is just one month before Election Day when the 46th president will be elected.

Young people who never have had the opportunity to vote are about to have their voices quieted even before they are allowed to determine what happens in their future. A justice is seated on the bench for life. His or her decisions will impact far too many aspects of the law and our lives. There is no reason for our elected officials to rush to fill this seat. The only reason to fill it with such lighting speed is to skew the court balance in case the election results are questioned.