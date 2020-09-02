Letter to the Editor, Sept. 3, 2020: Elevated view of science can become near-religion

Elevated view of science
In his critique of Robin Beres' recent column ("Leaving religion"), correspondent John Schuiteman accuses her of "wishful thinking" concerning the existence of God, and the part God plays in the lives of people. In his letter, "Reader disagrees on importance of religion," he advocates substituting science, "the real generator of truth," for the "fanciful notions" of organized religion.
Science has been successful in discovering important aspects of the truth about reality, but expecting it to answer more sweeping questions is to engage in the disparaged "wishful thinking." For example, where did the vast matter/energy system of our universe come from? The stock scientific answer is the Big Bang theory. But that only shoves the question back a notch. If the Big Bang is considered to be an uncaused cause, one might as well call it God. And what about the origin of life from dead matter and dead energy? In 1668, Francesco Redi disproved the idea of spontaneous generation (that living things can arise from nonliving precursors); in 1859, Louis Pasteur likewise disproved it for microscopic organisms. Yet, against all evidence, science believes that somehow, via random mindless motions of atoms and molecules, life emerged from nonlife on the primitive earth.
If one accepts Schuiteman's elevated view of science, then one slides from science into scientism, a near-religion contaminated by speculation and unfounded beliefs. The religions of man are metaphors for the ultimate truth about existence; the coin of that realm is informed faith. Science deals in truth, but not in ultimate truth. When it tries to supplant religion, to venture outside its legitimate constraints, it fails.
