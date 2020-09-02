Letter to the Editor, Sept. 3, 2020: Now is not the time to safely open schools

Now is not the time
to safely open schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A headline in Friday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch read “Despite a spike in infections, Europe reopens its schools.” To put that “spike” in perspective, it is useful to compare Europe’s COVID-19 infection rate with that of the United States. The current daily average case count in the U.S. is 42,333 or 13 per 100,000 population. (All the figures below show cases per 100,000 population.) The lowest seen since the onset of the pandemic, at the end of May, was 6.4.
In Europe, only one country is higher than in the U.S. – Spain reports 16. Every other country is less than one half of the U.S. level. Some examples are: France, 6.4; Netherlands, 3.4; Sweden, 2.1; Germany, 1.9; United Kingdom, 1.7.
Except for Spain and France, the current “spike” level of cases is lower than the minimum seen in the United States.
The news story highlights that “France has seen a fivefold jump.” True, but it still is less than half the current level in the U.S.
Given the difficulties that Europe is having opening schools, it would appear unwise for the U.S. to start doing the same.
The U.S. has failed to do what is needed to control the virus, which would allow schools to reopen, and we continue to pay the price for that failure. The failure begins with the federal government, primarily in the White House.
Adrian Luxmoore.
Richmond.