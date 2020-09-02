Letter to the Editor, Sept. 3, 2020: Some might not find out if nonbelief was right pick

Some might not find out if
nonbelief was right pick
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent John Schuiteman claims in his recent letter, "Reader disagrees on importance of religion," that once people are enlightened and educated, they’ll no longer believe in such “fanciful ideas” as religion, turning only to science and empirical facts for their information. However, comprehension of science in no way precludes belief in God, nor does belief in God preclude an understanding of science.
The fact is, faith in God is nothing more than a choice: We choose to believe, or we choose not to. There’s no middle, and there’s no proof either way — only evidence. For a believer such as Beres, comparisons of brain neurons and interstellar galaxies are evidence of a divine creator, and there are plenty of others. For nonbelievers such as Schuiteman, no such evidence is acceptable.
Ultimately, neither point of view will be proved until we die. If believers are right, we’ll all continue on after death, whether we believed or not, and we’ll have to cope with the consequences of our choices in this life. If nonbelievers are right, we all just end when our consciousness does; our lives are meaningless and purposeless.
So if the believers are right, when we die, we’ll all know. If the nonbelievers are right, no one ever will know.
Lori Calderone.
Chesterfield.