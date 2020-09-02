Letter to the Editor, Sept. 3, 2020: Trump uses 'socialism' to stir up anxieties

Trump uses 'socialism'
to stir up anxieties
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As this election season winds down, the word "socialism" will be bandied about like the silver ball in a pinball machine. It will be used daily by President Donald Trump and his supporters to troll the Democrats.
Just so we are clear: Socialism is an economic theory. It is not an adjective that can be applied to anything one doesn’t agree with. The basic tenet of socialism is that fairness and equality in society can come about only through state intervention in the real economy. It doesn’t say that everyone has to be the same — just that the outliers on both ends of the economic spectrum, the super-winners and the super-losers, need to be managed more toward the fair middle and that the economy should work for everyone.
Trump is trying to cast socialism not as the opposite of capitalism but as the enemy of patriotism. But if you hate all things socialistic, then you hate Social Security, Medicare, workers' compensation, equal employment rights for women and minorities, environmental regulations and public education.
Ignoring the Constitution, which Trump does on a regular basis, is much more unpatriotic.
What most Americans want is a fair economic system that effectively gets the rich — especially the super-rich — to pay their taxes and for corporations to do the same. The bosses and the billionaires will whine about job losses and threaten to move their operations overseas, but haven’t they already done that? Wasn’t the effective corporate tax rate on the wealthy, and on corporations, much higher in the 1950s and 1960s during the incredible post-war economic boom and the rise of the middle class? Wasn't it their greed that destroyed that very same middle class?
Trump and his cronies are the ones who want a class war in America and they are using social anxieties as kindling.
We have seen this movie elsewhere and it doesn't end well.
Michael Keating.
Richmond.