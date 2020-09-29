Letter to the Editor, Sept. 30, 2020: Courage, commitment drive America's armed forces

Courage, commitment drive

America's armed forces

In early 2015, the architecture firm I work for was engaged to design a new wing for the Virginia War Memorial. The original memorial had been built in the 1950s to honor Virginia’s dead from World War II. Over the ensuing years, the names of the fallen from wars in Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf were etched into its marble walls until those walls were full. Then came the global war on terror and, with it, the pain of renewed sacrifice.

This new wing was to honor the sacrifice and loss from the current generation and of those to come. As our work began, we realized that there was a voice yet unheard — that of the loved ones and families of the fallen. An organization called American Widow Project was brought to our attention. We found that there was a group in Tidewater and we asked the women if they would speak with us regarding what this new memorial could mean to them. They agreed. We met with seven women in their 20s and 30s. They spoke of their husbands’ willingness to make this sacrifice, and of their commitment to their families and to their country. Contrary to President Donald Trump's belief, to these remarkable women, their husbands were not “suckers and losers.” What was “in it for them” was the courage and commitment made to their families and to the nation. May the men and women of America’s armed forces forever be respected and honored for their bravery and commitment — by our nation and, yes, by our president.