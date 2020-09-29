Letter to the Editor, Sept. 30, 2020: Women need strong support to raise healthy children

Women need strong support

to raise healthy children

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am pro-life. I have two adopted children, one of whom is a medical-needs child. I give thanks every day for the courage and sacrifice of my children’s birth mothers. One mother carried her child surrounded by a strong support system; the other left her Christian home to bear her child in silence, shame, fear and depression without early and adequate medical care.

I am pro-woman. I know the urgency of prenatal and neonatal care, nutrition and mental support systems for pregnant women. The United States has the fourth-highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations and the mortality rate is rising. The U.S. has almost twice as many infant deaths as other Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries. We rank 33rd out of 37 OECD countries in live births.

I am pro-child. Twenty-five percent of U.S. children live in a single-parent household. Of those, 30% live in poverty. A child needs a nurturing support structure: a public education system that meets the needs of every child; proper food and housing; an economic system that provides a parent a living wage; and a child care program that gives a mother the option to keep and support her child.