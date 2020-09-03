Letter to the Editor, Sept. 4, 2020: Debating issues gives way to arguing over character

Debating issues gives way

to arguing over character

I look forward to the day when we can disagreeably debate the administrative state and federal tax policies. I even look forward to continuing more contentious discussions about reproductive rights and the death penalty. This year, however, it seems we are arguing over the importance of character, honesty, empathy, inclusion, circumspection and informed decision-making. To me, there really should be no argument. These form the foundation upon which all other deliberations rest. These are the nonnegotiable issues. And it breaks my heart and stings my soul that there are those who do not feel the same.