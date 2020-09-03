Letter to the Editor, Sept. 4, 2020: Informed by science while rooted in faith

Informed by science

Correspondent John Schuiteman certainly is entitled to his opinion, but I take exception to his use of the terms "fanciful ideas" and "fanciful notions" to characterize church doctrines. Indeed, science continues to inform us about the universe of which we are but a minuscule part, but there is a truth, for me, that science has not changed — a truth that makes all the difference in my life. That is the truth that Christ died and was resurrected three days later. As witnessed by many, this is not a fanciful notion. Rather, it is fundamental to church doctrine. Many forms of worship enable Christians to witness their faith. Correspondent Jane Miller made a few suggestions, but the form of worship does not change the focus on the cross of Christ and how that changes lives. Schuiteman says that as we become economically secure and come to trust science as the real generator of truth, we naturally tend to question or stop believing "fanciful ideas." Put another way, we tend to worship new and different gods (idols), like wealth and fame. Sometimes, the toughest experiences bring us back to the foundations of our faith. Perhaps, our current struggles health-wise financially and politically will bring us back as a community of faith, aware and appreciative of science but rooted in the Gospel of Christ.