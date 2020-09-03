Letter to the Editor, Sept. 4, 2020: Reader defends Trump on economic issues

Reader defends Trump

on economic issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Another day, another letter decrying President Donald Trump's performance, especially his economic performance. These letters have a common theme, ascribing economic gains to President Barack Obama.

People are entitled to their opinions, but economists have stated the slow, grinding recovery during eight years of Obama was the slowest in four decades, after a major recession.

By cutting myriad stifling regulations, Trump unleashed businesses — particularly small businesses — to rapidly expand. As a result, jobs were added, unemployment shrank to record lows and, importantly, minorities shared the gains. Trump can be detested, but anyone denying Trump's economic skills should change his brand of tea.

Robert F. Lane.