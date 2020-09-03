Letter to the Editor, Sept. 4, 2020: Technology drives wedge between teens, peers

Technology drives wedge

between teens, peers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In her column “Do we really want to give up on God?” Robin Beres laments the results of a study, published by Ronald F. Inglehart in Foreign Affairs, showing that between 2007 and 2019, 43 of 49 countries studied grew significantly less religious. Out front is the United States, with an almost 50% decline in those who believe God plays an important role in their lives. Why is this such a bad thing?

As Beres stated, Inglehart credits the decline in religiosity to technological and economic advancements. These advancements have allowed societies to progress to a point where they no longer fear starvation, high infant mortality or rampant disease — yielding higher life expectancy. For millennia, people prayed to various gods for these better qualities of life, but over the past 150 years or so, our increasing understanding of science has brought us much of what formerly was prayed for.

Inglehart also found that less religious countries are less corrupt and have lower murder rates. It seems to me we have become more self-sufficient. We no longer rely on the mysterious fates of the universe arbitrarily to choose to bestow good fortune on some and not others.