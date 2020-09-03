Letter to the Editor, Sept. 4, 2020: VCU sculpture students could transform avenue

VCU sculpture students

could transform avenue

Like the Savannah College of Art and Design is to Savannah, Ga., Virginia Commonwealth University's (VCU) Department of Sculpture + Extended Media, a world-renowned program, is to Richmond. The Confederacy was yesterday. VCU is today — and tomorrow. The vacant pedestals on Monument Avenue could showcase Virginia's finest modern sculptures, reflecting today's inspirations, that could be created just minutes away by the very best sculptors in the world. Add beautiful lighting and descriptive plaques on the corners, and Richmond could become "The City of Sculpture." How to fund it? I'm not sure how endowments work, but VCU is sitting on a couple of billion dollars and probably could throw in a few million dollars to get this done — and quickly. Richmond can become an urban inspiration for other emotionally struggling cities.