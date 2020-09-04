Letter to the Editor, Sept. 5, 2020: Rampell ignored tax share paid by nation's wealthy

Rampell ignored tax share

paid by nation's wealthy

In her recent op-ed column, "Two U.S. economies: How much longer will the losing side stand for this?" Catherine Rampell discusses the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, with the "first economy" being the good economy — which encompasses those who still are employed and able to pay their bills — versus "the second economy," the bad one — which includes those who have lost their jobs and are unable to pay their bills. Rampell believes that the Trump administration is not doing anything to remedy this issue. She goes on to quote National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow: "You want to help the blue collars, cut the corporate tax rate. And I would put the capital gains rate in that category." Rampell states that "the top 1% of households received three-quarters of all long-term capital gains last year." She sees Kudlow's statement and these numbers as deeply flawed. What she does not mention is that the top 1% of households paid 37.3% of all federal taxes this past year and that the top 10% paid 70.1% of all federal taxes this past year. Perhaps Rampell should try to remember that much of this tax revenue, given out over the past five months, is being given to help those in need who have lost their jobs or whose businesses are suffering. I am exhausted by this socialist viewpoint.