Letter to the Editor, Sept. 5, 2020: Reader questions ability of USPS to handle ballots

Reader questions ability

of USPS to handle ballots

I never have had a package marked “delayed” from the U.S. Postal Service. When my mail has arrived after the scheduled delivery, which has been often, it has been marked “undeliverable,” “withheld at request of customer,” “mailbox inaccessible” and a variety of other “codes.” The package often will arrive the next day or the day after. The most inconvenient, however, is when it simply is marked “delivered.” This one always throws me for a loop — I don’t know if the package has been stolen off my porch or delivered to the wrong address. I have tried to inquire about my packages by going to my local post office. They made me wait for hours and I ultimately felt that they lied to me about my mail.

It was clear from my interactions with my local post office that the people who are in charge there don’t feel accountable to their customers in the least. They mislabel undelivered packages on a routine basis and cover up the fact. They do get most of the mail delivered and, more often than not, they deliver it on time. But they have no interest in accurately collecting data on exactly where mail is and exactly when it was delivered. There is no other institution or business in my life that has exhibited such bald contempt for my questions and concerns. Given that the U.S. Postal Service does not care about me nor do they care about the public’s need for accurate data, I never would trust it with my ballot. Just like my “delivered” packages, I might never find out what happened to my vote.