Trump fails to deliver

on health care promise

Add another broken promise to President Donald Trump's list. Just a few weeks ago, he promised all American citizens a "full and complete health care plan" by the end of August. And here we are in September with millions of Americans twisting in the wind. Trump's ineptness is absolutely mind-boggling. This Independent voter has had enough. On Nov. 3, it's Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for me.