Letter to the Editor, Sept. 5, 2020: Work together to ensure that each person can vote

Work together to ensure

every person can vote

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Focus for a moment on the message delivered by both the recent Republican National Convention and by our Virginia state Republican response to a proposal to set up drop boxes for voters. They each illustrate that GOP now stands for “Grumpy Old Party.”

There was no attempt to seek ways to cooperatively work with fellow citizens of this country in an effort to improve our nation. Rather than offering suggestions to make voting safe, effective and specific for each and every legitimate citizen of the United States, the GOP grumbles, complains, whines and just says “No” to all attempts to improve our voting process.

We must come together to solve our problems, rather than digging in our heels and acting like spoiled children. Our parents and grandparents often are called the “Greatest Generation” because they sacrificed so much to make our world a better place. They also believed that faith based on “loving your neighbor as you love yourself” should be the foundation for all that is said or done.