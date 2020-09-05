 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Sept. 6, 2020: Are we no longer the 'United' States?
Letter to the Editor, Sept. 6, 2020: Are we no longer the 'United' States?

Are we no longer

the 'United' States?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several years ago, a friend (who recently passed) foresaw a time when there no longer would be a United States as we know it today. He accurately foresaw the time when our society would be fragmented, just as it is today. Our part of the continent would be divided into four regions, hopefully with clear-cut boundaries, and that interactions among them would be conducted much along the lines of most countries throughout the rest of the world.

Was he right?

Tom Miles.

Heathsville.

 

