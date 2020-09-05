Letter to the Editor, Sept. 6, 2020: Believers, nonbelievers peacefully can coexist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Believers, nonbelievers

peacefully can coexist

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have several friends who believe in God and several who do not. What they often have in common are meaningful lives rooted in love, family and community.

The north star for some of my faithful friends is the belief in a God who gives meaning to all other meanings; a God who gives them comfort when the pain is deep and solace in the face of death, a spiritual way of being that broadens their minds and nurtures their hearts.

As a nonbeliever, I don't have access to their God. I find in my family and friends a love and beauty that fills me full. The wonder of the natural world is inspiring. My meaning is the dream of a world where everyone has food, shelter, medical care and lives free from fear.

I think there is room in our world for everyone. After all, "Love thy neighbor as thy self" is, at bottom, a call for universal empathetic love. Let's get to it.

Al Simmons.