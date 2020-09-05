Letter to the Editor, Sept. 6, 2020: McEachin's refusal could set unintended precedent

McEachin's refusal could

set unintended precedent

The last time I looked, the constitution of the commonwealth of Virginia required each officeholder to "solemnly swear (affirm) to ... faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me." The governor is to "take care that all laws are faithfully executed." Now, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin has refused to investigate a series of acts considered by many citizens to be illegal. This refusal is based upon a nebulous claim of perceived conflict of interest since Mayor Levar Stoney's friend and fraternity brother Devon Henry made a very small donation to McEachin's husband's election campaign nine years ago.