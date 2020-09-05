Letter to the Editor. Sept. 6, 2020: Statue removal money better spent on schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Statue removal money

better spent on schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This summer, a contractor was engaged to remove Confederate statues from Richmond. After the fact, it was learned that this contract, totaling $1.8 million, was awarded without benefit of competitive bid and was funded by a discretionary item in Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget. It then was revealed that the contractor was a significant donor to the mayor’s political campaign fund. So, once again, our city is led by an administration with a questionable ethics picture.

Recently, Richmond Public Schools reported there in an insufficient amount of laptops to provide to all children entering this fall’s semester. A budget variance of $1.8 million certainly would seem to go a long way toward filling that shortfall. But a million here, a million there, what’s the big deal? To paraphrase (and blaspheme) Margaret Thatcher’s famous quote, it’s all just other people’s money.

Spray-painting graffiti isn’t my style; that’s what Letters to the Editor are for. But other than mine, where is the outrage? Where are the protests?

Chuck Miller.