Letter to the Editor, Sept. 6, 2020: Statue removal price tag a monumental mistake

Statue removal price tag

a monumental mistake

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Whether you are for or against the removal of Confederate statues in Richmond is not the issue I would like to discuss. It has been reported that the city of Richmond spent $1.8 million to remove five statues.

I would like to throw some numbers at you. Feel free to adjust them up or down as you see fit.

How many workers does it take to remove one statue: five, 10, 20? Let’s be generous and decide it takes 20 workers one day to remove one statue. How much do they get paid? $50 an hour? $100 an hour? $200 an hour? Let’s be generous and pay them $200 an hour. So 20 workers times $200 an hour times an 8-hour day times 5 statues = $160,000.

Hmmm, statues are heavy. We’re going to need a crane to move them. To be safe, let’s use two cranes with operators. What does a crane cost per hour? $300? $400? $500? Once more, let’s be generous (since it’s taxpayer money) and figure $500 per hour. So two cranes at $500 per hour times 8 hours times five statues = $40,000.