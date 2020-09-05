Letter to the Editor. Sept. 6, 2020: VMI graduate objects to invitation to Pence

VMI graduate objects

to invitation to Pence

I see that Vice President Mike Pence has been invited to speak to Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) Corps of Cadets. This is the second time VMI has invited a very politicized vice president to speak to the Corps — Dick Cheney was the first. Pence, like Cheney, has no military or national security experience, and the vice president is not in the chain of command for our armed forces. He is, however, in the midst of a tight re-election campaign. Since a sparrow does not fall at VMI without the approval of Superintendent Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, I suspect he is the prime mover of both invitations. I thought the invitation to Cheney was inappropriate. This one is, too.