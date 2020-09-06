Letter to the Editor, Sept. 7, 2020: Organ harvesting is a human crime

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organ harvesting

is a human crime

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As one of many Virginians who is concerned with China’s human rights atrocities, I was very encouraged that 49 members of the Virginia General Assembly sent a letter on July 29, to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as to Virginia’s congressional delegation, regarding religious persecution in China. The legislators urge action and public education about state-sponsored organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience.

For two decades, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has held hundreds of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners in labor camps and used them as a living supply of organs across China to fuel its lucrative transplant industry. Practitioners of this spiritual practice, founded on principles of truthfulness, compassion and forbearance, are persecuted simply for their beliefs.

On June 17, 2019, an independent tribunal on China’s killing for organs, issued its final judgement: “Forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale” and that “Falun Gong practitioners have been one — and probably the main — source of organ supply." Yet for years, many Americans were not even aware of it.