Letter to the Editor, Sept. 7, 2020: Urge the U.S. Senate to pass the HEROES Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Urge U.S. Senate to

pass the HEROES Act

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Labor Day is more than just picnics and gearing up to go back to school — it is a day set aside to honor America’s working people. In the face of this unprecedented pandemic, it’s important now more than ever to take this year’s holiday to uplift political candidates who will put America’s workers first.

We’ve seen firsthand the devastation caused by political pundits who choose to put profits over people.

Nearly four months ago, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill that would provide extended unemployment insurance benefits, hazard pay, an emergency infectious disease standard, money for the U.S. Postal Service and safety measures for schools to open safely. Right now, that bill is sitting untouched on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk as working people continue to suffer.