Letter to the Editor, Sept. 7, 2020: Urge the U.S. Senate to pass the HEROES Act

Urge U.S. Senate to
pass the HEROES Act
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Labor Day is more than just picnics and gearing up to go back to school — it is a day set aside to honor America’s working people. In the face of this unprecedented pandemic, it’s important now more than ever to take this year’s holiday to uplift political candidates who will put America’s workers first.
We’ve seen firsthand the devastation caused by political pundits who choose to put profits over people.
Nearly four months ago, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill that would provide extended unemployment insurance benefits, hazard pay, an emergency infectious disease standard, money for the U.S. Postal Service and safety measures for schools to open safely. Right now, that bill is sitting untouched on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk as working people continue to suffer.
Working people deserve real relief, not more excuses. That’s why this November, it’s crucial we get to the ballot box to elect pro-worker politicians. The labor movement has responded to COVID-19 with passion and dedication, fighting nonstop for workers’ protections despite the failure of our federal government. Just imagine what we can accomplish with an ally in the White House.
By electing politicians who will fight for America’s working class and uplift the labor movement, we can keep making real progress in the fight for a fair economy and a just society.
Doris Crouse-Mays.
Richmond.
Editor's note: Doris Crouse-Mays is president of the Virginia AFL-CIO.