Letter to the Editor, Sept. 7, 2020: We must see out past and strive to move on

We must see our past

and strive to move on

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am superior to you. You have no rights. You are not and never will be allowed to be my equal. I will control all government and laws. I will control your living conditions. I will control your work and home life. I will control what you learn. I will control where you can live and where you can go. I will control what happens to your children. You are not allowed to resist my control. My rule over you is God-given. Any and all resistance to my God-given control over you will be met with extreme brutality on you, your family and friends. You are not a citizen, and you will submit to my will and my laws. You are my property to do with as I please. This is my country and I am your master in all things concerning you.

This was America to many people and we still suffer from this history, our history. We need to know our history in order to truly understand our current situation. How we got where we are as a nation today only can be understood by learning and acknowledging our history. Not just the history of slavery and treatment of Native Americans, but also the injustices implemented after slavery and confinement to reservations. Workable solutions will not come from ignorance and denial.