Letter to the Editor, Sept. 9, 2020: Ballot drop boxes will aid safe voting for Virginia

Ballot drop boxes will aid

safe voting for Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Friday, Virginia passed legislation permitting the use of ballot drop boxes in the upcoming general election. As doctors and medical students, we commend this move to protect both the right to vote and health of all Virginians.

COVID-19 has left far too many of our patients choosing between their health and a desire for normalcy. Our essential workers — like delivery drivers, cashiers and firefighters — have braved the front lines to keep our country running. Our school-age children are missing out on key social interactions, relegated to online learning. And, activities we take for granted like in-person voting remain in limbo. The recent attacks by President Donald Trump and his administration on the U.S. Postal Service have raised concerns about safe and reliable voting options and challenged the integrity of our democracy.