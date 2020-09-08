Letter to the Editor, Sept. 9, 2020: Ballot drop boxes will aid safe voting for Virginia

Ballot drop boxes will aid
safe voting for Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Friday, Virginia passed legislation permitting the use of ballot drop boxes in the upcoming general election. As doctors and medical students, we commend this move to protect both the right to vote and health of all Virginians.
COVID-19 has left far too many of our patients choosing between their health and a desire for normalcy. Our essential workers — like delivery drivers, cashiers and firefighters — have braved the front lines to keep our country running. Our school-age children are missing out on key social interactions, relegated to online learning. And, activities we take for granted like in-person voting remain in limbo. The recent attacks by President Donald Trump and his administration on the U.S. Postal Service have raised concerns about safe and reliable voting options and challenged the integrity of our democracy.
Ballot drop boxes are no silver bullet for the dire consequences of inaction and questionable policies in Washington. But, in dark times where herd immunity is touted, insurance coverage is threatened and barriers to voting are unusually high, we applaud our leaders in Richmond for taking this first step to maximize civic participation. We encourage county and state officials to consider placing ballot boxes in hospitals, clinics and other front-line locations. Officials should further prioritize increased access in rural areas and communities of color, which particularly have been hit hard.
A well-functioning democracy is critical to having a healthy population — with the link between these two in 2020 being more apparent than ever before. Let’s exercise our liberty to vote for presidential leadership that upholds the basic tenets of our democracy and cares for the health of all Virginians. This election, we plan to vote health — and vote for Joe Biden.
Mathew Alexander.
Richmond.
Suhas Gondi.
Chantilly.
Ali Khan, M.D.
Herndon.