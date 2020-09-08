Letter to the Editor, Sept. 9, 2020: Has incumbent fulfilled promises made in 2016?

Has incumbent fulfilled
promises made in 2016?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent of the Day Walter Lawrence Jr.’s recent letter reminds us to look at the platforms of both political parties to help us decide for whom to vote this year. Lawrence is correct — we need to hear where the candidates plan to take this nation, and we have to pay attention to it.
But we also need to look at the manner and degree in which the incumbent has fulfilled the pledges he made in 2016. If President Donald Trump has fulfilled the agenda on which he ran, re-elect him if you are so inclined. But if Trump has not, why would you think he will do so in a second term?
Where is the health care plan? Where are the infrastructure improvements and the $1 trillion plan to implement them? Has he lessened the budget deficits as promised? Has he reduced the national debt? Has he improved our international standing in the world? Have his tax cuts benefited everybody? Has he made our relations with our neighbors better? Has he made us a better nation? Why does the average American family have to spend an extra $850 a year to pay for the tariffs we have imposed on other countries? Look at what Trump has done, then decide.
If the past indeed is prologue to the future, then we need to examine the past four years to see where we are going and what our trajectory is.
Vote accordingly.
Norbert Mayr.
Prince George.