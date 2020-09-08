Letter to the Editor, Sept. 9, 2020: Has incumbent fulfilled promises made in 2016?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Has incumbent fulfilled

promises made in 2016?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Correspondent of the Day Walter Lawrence Jr.’s recent letter reminds us to look at the platforms of both political parties to help us decide for whom to vote this year. Lawrence is correct — we need to hear where the candidates plan to take this nation, and we have to pay attention to it.

But we also need to look at the manner and degree in which the incumbent has fulfilled the pledges he made in 2016. If President Donald Trump has fulfilled the agenda on which he ran, re-elect him if you are so inclined. But if Trump has not, why would you think he will do so in a second term?

Where is the health care plan? Where are the infrastructure improvements and the $1 trillion plan to implement them? Has he lessened the budget deficits as promised? Has he reduced the national debt? Has he improved our international standing in the world? Have his tax cuts benefited everybody? Has he made our relations with our neighbors better? Has he made us a better nation? Why does the average American family have to spend an extra $850 a year to pay for the tariffs we have imposed on other countries? Look at what Trump has done, then decide.