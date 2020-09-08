Letter to the Editor, Sept. 9, 2020: Reader defends veterans against Trump's comments

Reader defends veterans
against Trump's comments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many American men and women left loved ones behind to serve in Vietnam. More than 58,000 never returned. Some died there and families received remains years later. Sometimes, only the name tag was found. Some are still missing in action (MIA) and might never return home. All of them performed a service to this country and government. They were not “suckers” and “losers,” as President Donald Trump allegedly has referred to them.
There are many examples of heroic and extraordinary achievements in Vietnam by our veterans that reflect great credit upon themselves and the United States. One of them was a young aircraft commander of an F-4C “Phantom II” tactical jet fighter who, in 1967, gave air support while under intense automatic weapons fire to an American unit pinned down in a valley, saving the unit. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for professional competence, aerial skill and devotion — yes, devotion — to duty. The award cites “the pilot’s courage and persistence as well as outstanding accuracy in his ordnance delivery were instrumental in saving the unit.”
The pilot was not a “sucker” or “loser.” The pilot did not do this because something was in it for him. It was because of his courage, persistence and devotion to duty and country.
Our countrymen and -women who love this country and are serving in the military, the intelligence agencies, journalists, postal workers, teachers, county workers and on and on can grasp and understand why the pilot put himself in danger. It was because of his courage, love for his country and devotion to duty. Trump can’t understand that because he has none of those good qualities — and never will.
Janice Cariens.
Kilmarnock.