Letter to the Editor, Sept. 9, 2020: Sierra Club chair defends actions to protect lands

Sierra Club chair defends
actions to protect lands
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to Wayne Thacker’s recent Letter to the Editor, the Sierra Club has a long history of working for sustainable management and protection of the biological diversity of our public lands. Accordingly, we do not believe that standing up for wild places, old-growth forests or endangered species is wrong.
The national forests in Virginia are important because of our relatively high populations and relatively small public lands base compared to other regions of the country. In "Last Child in the Woods," author Richard Louv writes, “Time in nature is … an essential investment in our children's health (and also, by the way, in our own)." Too often, children of color are not afforded the same opportunities to spend time in the outdoors and experience nature. By advocating for public lands of all kinds, we are working to see that these opportunities are not foreclosed — for this generation or for future generations.
The Sierra Club also is proud to support Native Americans in the fight to protect their traditional lands and waters from development. We joined the Standing Rock Sioux in opposing the Dakota Access pipeline. In Virginia, the Sierra Club joined with the Mattaponi and other Indian cultures in stopping the King William Reservoir proposed on treaty-protected watersheds and traditional sites.
We are all in the same boat regarding two global challenges of this era: climate change and loss of wildlife habitat. Climate change is accelerating. Protecting native forests, which sequester carbon, is essential. Three recent groundbreaking reports found that:
• 1 million species are threatened with extinction;
• North America has lost 3 billion birds in the past 50 years; and
• 40% of insect species are undergoing “dramatic rates of decline,” according to the journal Biological Conservation.
Without a habitable world, nothing is secure. Forests are places of beauty for all people.
Sherman Bamford,
Forest Issues Chair,
Virginia Chapter of Sierra Club.
Roanoke.