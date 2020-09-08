Letter to the Editor, Sept. 9, 2020: Sierra Club chair defends actions to protect lands

Sierra Club chair defends

actions to protect lands

In response to Wayne Thacker’s recent Letter to the Editor, the Sierra Club has a long history of working for sustainable management and protection of the biological diversity of our public lands. Accordingly, we do not believe that standing up for wild places, old-growth forests or endangered species is wrong.

The national forests in Virginia are important because of our relatively high populations and relatively small public lands base compared to other regions of the country. In "Last Child in the Woods," author Richard Louv writes, “Time in nature is … an essential investment in our children's health (and also, by the way, in our own)." Too often, children of color are not afforded the same opportunities to spend time in the outdoors and experience nature. By advocating for public lands of all kinds, we are working to see that these opportunities are not foreclosed — for this generation or for future generations.