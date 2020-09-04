Letter to the Editor, September 5, 2020: Early voting is safe and avoids long lines

Early voting is safe

and avoids long lines

There's been so much talk about mail-in voting and all of the possible issues it might bring. Perhaps we should be promoting early voting instead. This year, early voting begins Sept. 18 and ends Oct. 31. My husband and I will pick a mid-week day to do our civic duty, hopefully avoiding long lines and those nasty germs that have been hanging around. I sincerely hope that RTD continues to promote this option by publicizing it as much as possible.