Letter to the Editor, Spet. 21, 2020: Listen to medical experts to make U.S. healthy again

Listen to medical experts

to make U.S. healthy again

The coronavirus pandemic in the United States has resulted in almost 200,000 deaths and Virginia has suffered almost 3,000 deaths. Is there a reason why the United States is the worst or nearly worst performer in the world for dealing with COVID-19 deaths when our nation is deemed to have one of the most effective and efficient health systems in the world?

By this time, the reason is clear: President Donald Trump is interfering with the efforts of our medical and scientific experts to fight COVID-19. The leaders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health know how to restrain the virus: Among the most significant actions are the wearing of masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing, along with ending the interference and disruption of the president. Until some action is taken to end this interference at the national level, Virginia officials should take action to protect the commonwealth's residents by leading the effort to stop the pandemic now. Our doctors and medical experts know how to do this: Encourage a cooperative effort among doctors, scientists, state and local business leaders, religious organizations, family members and the press to support efforts to stop the pandemic now. This effort would save the lives of thousands of Americans and be achieved by the actions already agreed upon by science and health professionals through implementing the big three actions: mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. I urge everyone to support Virginia's medical and civic organizations in this effort and suggest replicating it in the other states to make America healthy again.