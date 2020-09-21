Letter to the Editor, Spet. 22, 2020: Where's the logic in VCU's recent decision?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Where's the logic in

VCU's recent decision?

Editor, Times Dispatch:

The Board of Visitors at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) certainly is within its rights to decide which historical symbols should remain on campus and which should go. A recent story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the board has chosen to remove 16 symbols honoring those who supported the Confederacy. Well and good. But what I found interesting is the lack of logic in the remarks of those explaining the university’s decision.

Take, for instance, a quote by VCU President Michael Rao. “We must be dedicated to the truth.” Whatever one’s opinion of the Confederacy might be, the truth is it existed. Why hide it? In the news story, Rao says the process to get rid of Confederate symbols “... allows the community to see a more complete view of its history.” More complete? Really?