Letter to the Editor, Spet. 22, 2020: Where's the logic in VCU's recent decision?

Where's the logic in
VCU's recent decision?
Editor, Times Dispatch:
The Board of Visitors at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) certainly is within its rights to decide which historical symbols should remain on campus and which should go. A recent story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the board has chosen to remove 16 symbols honoring those who supported the Confederacy. Well and good. But what I found interesting is the lack of logic in the remarks of those explaining the university’s decision.
Take, for instance, a quote by VCU President Michael Rao. “We must be dedicated to the truth.” Whatever one’s opinion of the Confederacy might be, the truth is it existed. Why hide it? In the news story, Rao says the process to get rid of Confederate symbols “... allows the community to see a more complete view of its history.” More complete? Really?
According to the article, for three years, VCU’s officials had been trying to decide how best to address traces of the school’s connection with former Confederates, including business leaders who saved the Medical College from financial ruin. The tragic death of George Floyd prompted the committee charged with looking for a solution to act. They quickly recommended “that all references to Confederate supporters be removed.” Never mind that the investigation into Floyd’s tragic death has yet to be completed or its details revealed. And what part did James Dooley, Hunter McGuire, Lewis Ginter and Matthew Fontaine Maury play in that unfortunate police action, anyway? Where’s the logic?
Patricia Parsons.
Richmond.