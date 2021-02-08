Letter to the Editor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021: Libraries should stay open despite virus

Libraries should stay
open despite virus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Closing libraries is a great disservice to the public and is not necessary. At the Fairfield Area Llibrary in Henrico County, strict precautions were taken at the entrance to the library. Temperatures were taken, masks covering both mouth and nose were double-checked, and questions had to be correctly answered. Still, the library was shut down. This is an abuse of power and needs to be overturned.
Visiting a library is an intellectual and pleasant experience, and should be encouraged.
Michael Giletto.
Henrico.